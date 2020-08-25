Bhopal: MANIT to organise Hindi fest 'Tooryanaad' online this year due to COVID-19

Bhopal: Rajbhasha Karyanvyan Samiti of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, has decided to organise ‘Tooryanaad'20’ online this year due to Covid-19.

The Samiti conducts the event every year with the aim of spreading the love for Hindi and feeling of a nation’s pride and self-respect among the countrymen.

The preparations for "Tooryanaad’20", which is going to be held in this new embodiment, are at the peak.

The event will begin on September 14, "Hindi Diwas". Registration will begin from September 5 on www.tooryanaad.in.

Many guest lectures and competitions such as Srijan, Pustak Samiksha, Kavi Sammelan, Chkravyuh etc. will be organized in this event which runs till the end of September.

From August 27, the "Abhivyanjana" contest will be organized from the official Facebook and Instagram pages of Tooryanaad. In this, participants can write their prose by completing the lines in the comment section based on the Hindi composition posted on the page.

Along with this, the committee invites applications for institute representatives from various educational institutions across the country with the aim of connecting the youth with this grand event. Interested students can apply from the Facebook page of Tooryanaad.