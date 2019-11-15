Bhopal: Mandal Photo Exhibition on Wheels launched

BHOPAL: Minister of Women and Child Development Imarti Devi, with Michael Juma, Chief UNICEF launched Mandal photo exhibition on wheels images by adolescents of Jhabua.

This is for the first time photographs clicked by adolescents will be displayed on the truck. This truck will travel in schools and colleges across Bhopal. It is part of project titled Voices of Adolescents being implemented by Vasudha Sanasthan in partnership with UNICEF.

The minister flagged of the photo exhibition on wheels by waving blue flag. The whole truck is in blue colour as part of GoBlue theme of this year coming World Children's Day which falls on November 20. She encouraged adolescents and said that this good way to express their views and opinions.

Michael Juma, Chief UNICEF, MP said that child rights with focus on right to survive, grow, develop and thrive are critical not only for physical growth but also neuro-development.

“Photo exhibition is a great platform for demonstrating key achievements advancing child rights, but also platform for highlighting area which require improvements,” he added.

Anil Gulati, Communication Specialist UNICEF MP said that this is best way to mark child rights week to see what adolescents have to say, through their lens.

Gayatri Parihar of Vasudha Sansthan said that images are taken of school, anganwadi, children playing, life in their homes and villages, and the issues they face.