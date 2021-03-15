Bhopal: Manak expelled for opposing HM leader’s entry

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL

Opening a front against state Congress president Kamal Nath has cost Manak Agarwal dear.

The Congress's disciplinary committee at a meeting on Monday expelled Agarwal from the party for six years. Vice-president of the party and organisation's in charge Chandrabhas Shekhar issued the letter of Agarwal's expulsion. Agarwal had protested against the induction of a member of Hindu Mahasabha, Babulal Chaurasia into the party. He took Nath to task for that. He wanted to know whether Nath was with Gandhi or Godse. Besides Agarwal, former PCC prez Arun Yadav and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan also opposed the induction. The party's disciplinary committee, however, did not take any action against Yadav and Natarajan. According to Agarwal, he cannot be expelled from the party, since he is a member of the AICC.