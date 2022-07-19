Bhopal: Man, wife attack salesman for refusing money for liquor

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her husband attacked a sales representative for not giving money to buy liquor, said Shahpura police on Monday. The police have arrested the man while his wife is still on the run. The incident took place on Saturday evening.

According to police station incharge, victim Anupam Mishra (46) resident of Trilanga, who works in a marketing company, was on way to deliver food items to his friend.

Satish Gurjar and his wife, who knows Anupam, stopped him and asked money for liquor. The victim refused to pay the amount. This enraged the couple and they attacked Satish with a hammer injuring him seriously.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital. His condition is stated to be critical. The police have registered the case under Sections 307 and 34 of IPC and have arrested accused Satish Gurjar. His wife is still on the run, said the police on Monday.