Bhopal: Man who ordered massage machine online duped twice, probe on

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police station staff have registered a case against a firm operating on a social media platform for duping a man by not providing him with the product that he had ordered online, the police said on Friday. The police added that the man was duped by the firm twice, after which he approached police.

Govindpura police station incharge Ashok Singh Parihar said that the complainant, Rajesh Bajaj (55), resident of MIG colony of Gautam Nagar, told police that he had ordered a massage machine online through a social media application on December 24, 2022. He added that he received the parcel on December 30. He gave the money to the delivery boy. When he opened the parcel and was shocked to find cardboard pieces inside the parcel. Bajaj again placed the order through the same application in the first week of January 2023.

However, this time too, he faced the same fate after making payment of the parcel, following which he approached the police and registered a complaint against the firm. Investigations are on in the case, station in charge Parihar said.