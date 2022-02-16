Bhopal: Man who made fake foreign travel documents arrested after 5 years

BHOPAL: Kotwali police here have arrested a travel agent who was allegedly involved in preparing false foreign travel cards, said police on Wednesday.

The travel agent with his accomplice, another travel agent, committed the fraud in the city. One of the travel agencies had used the photocopy of the complainant’s passport and prepared the travel card to sell it to others at hefty amount.

Deputy commissioner of police Riyaz Iqbal told Free Press that in 2016, the accused Sanjay Chaurasia, a resident of Aditi Mohan apartment at E-7 Arera colony, had prepared the false travel card.

The complainant Ankur Kaskar, a resident of Bhopal, filed the complaint with Kotwali police. In February 2016, Mamoon Hassan, a resident of Gold Fort apartment Sahjanabad, had prepared the false travel card in his name and also booked the air ticket from Bhopal to Dubai based on the same document.

A bank account was opened in the name of the complaint without his knowledge with the help of the company employee Sanjay Chaursia who was involved in converting Indian currency into foreign currency. In the account, Rs 15.40 lakh were deposited and they were converted into 88,000 Dirham.

The police had registered the case under Sections 419,420,467,468 of IPC and Section 13 of Foreign Currency Act. In September 2019, the police had arrested Mamoon Hassan and now the police have arrested Sanjay Chaurasia who has been jailed. The DCP has given the award of Rs 10,000 to the team for arresting the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:38 PM IST