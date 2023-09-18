Bhopal: Man Who Fell From E-Rickshaw In TT Nagar, Dies

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had fallen from an e-rickshaw on September 12, died while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Sunday, the police said.

The kin of the deceased told the police that he died, as the e-rickshaw driver had left him there and did not take him to the hospital. TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati said that the man who died in the incident has been identified as Vinod Prajapati (27).

He used to work as a gardener. On the night of September 12, he was returning home in an e-rickshaw. The driver of the e-rickshaw allegedly veered towards the left of Rangmahal Talkies, following which he fell from the vehicle.

His head banged against the ground and he sustained grievous injuries. As per Prajapati’s kin, the driver of the vehicle left him on the spot and fled, following which he bled profusely.

Later, the locals rushed him to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday. The police said that they have begun a manhunt for the accused driver.

