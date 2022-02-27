Bhopal: Man threatens to upload wife’s photo on social media, held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man threatened his wife to make her photos viral on social media when she asked him to return her money. When refused, the woman lodged complaint against accused, said Nishatpura police on Saturday.

Nishatpura police saw an unusual case on Friday evening when a woman reached police station and stated that she was raped and was later forced to marry Abhishek Sharma. But the two never lived together.

Nishatpura police station incharge told media that the victim came in contact with the accused in 2017. He took her to Manuabhan Tekri. After returning from area, he raped the woman. Ten days later, he asked woman to marry. They reached Arya Samaj temple and tied nuptial knot.

But the woman lived with her parents and accused lived with his parents. Since the marriage was solemnised, the man kept making physical relations with her at various places. Meanwhile, he started taking money from her.

The woman complained that the accused took more than Rs 3 lakh from her. She used to work in a private company and earns a salary, from which the accused took money. Recently, the victim asked her money back. He refused and threatened her to upload her photographs on social media.

The police added Sections 376, 384 of IPC in the case. He has been arrested.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:57 AM IST