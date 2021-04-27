Bhopal: Man threatens BMC worker, sanitise my house or else I will kill you

BHOPAL: A man threatened to kill an employee of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the latter refused to sanitise his house in night.

The accused said that someone in his family has died of corona and the house should be sanitised now, but the complainant expressed inability to do so citing night hours as the reason.

The accused lost his temper and threatened to kill the 40-year-old sanitation supervisor.

The complainant Lakhan Khare is supervisor of ward number 82. He told the Kolar police that they received a call around 09:30 pm and the caller asked him to sanitise a house in ward number 83.

He said he will send a team the next day in morning but the caller hurled abuses at him. He said it should be done now, else he will kill him.

When asked, the accused spoke to the BMC senior as well.

But he misbehaved with him and also hurled abuses at the assistant health officer (AHO) Madhusudan Tiwari. A case was registered with the Kolar police in morning.