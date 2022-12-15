Bhopal: Man succumbs to burn injuries

Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth succumbed to his burns he had sustained while he in a drunken state had caught fire after he fell asleep near a bonfire in Misrod area. The man underwent treatment for four days at the hospital but breathed his last on Wednesday night.

SHO of Misrod police station, Ras Bihari Sharma, told Free Press that the deceased has been identified as Vijay Lowanshi (25), a native of Pipaliya Rani village. The man’s kin told the police Lowanshi had gone to the farm on Saturday night to release water in the field. Before going to bed, Vijay consumed alcohol and lit a bonfire outside his house. He laid his bed close to the bonfire and fell asleep and after some time his quilt caught fire.

As Lowanshi was in an inebriated state, he did not realise that his body was on fire. He sustained 70 to 80 percent burns. His kin rushed him to Hamidia hospital, where he underwent treatment for four days, but succumbed to the burns on Wednesday night.