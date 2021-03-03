Bhopal: Man strangles father to death in Gwalior for refusing to clear debt, held

BHOPAL: The Gwalior police have unfolded blind murder mystery of a 53-year-old man and arrested his son and his accomplice on Wednesday. The man confessed to killing his father for not helping him clearing his debt.

SP Gwalior Amit Sanghi said the man was strangled to death and his body was found on road under the Old Cantonment police station on February 26. The deceased was identified as Rajendra Rajput, a resident of Rairu village. The man had gone to his agriculture field and later his body was found on the road.

During investigation, police found that the deceased’s son had huge debt and he had sought his father’s help to clear it, which the latter refused. On February 26, when

Rajendra was returning home from his field, his son’s friend shot at him with a country-made pistol. Rajendra, luckily managed to dodge the bullet. Seeing that Rajendra has escaped unhurt, his son and his friend caught hold of him and strangulated him to death with his gamcha. They also kept hitting him on his head with the gun until he breathed his last. The duo later threw the gun and blood-stained clothes in a nallaha.

They returned home as nothing happened and when Rajendra did not return home, they went looking for him.

Later when the body was found, the young man seeing it ‘fainted’ and was admitted to a hospital. The police have arrested the duo and booked them under Section 302 of IPC and other sections.