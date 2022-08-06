Bhopal: Man strangles brother, tries to pass it as natural death; held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man who strangled his elder brother to death over a property dispute. To pass it as natural death, the accused took the body to hospital where he told the doctors that his elder brother was unconscious, said the Bagsewaniya police on Saturday. The doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police station in-charge Sanjiv Kumar Chouksey told media that on August 4, a doctor at AIIMS reported to the police about a suspicious death of a 45-year old man Dhamendra Ahirwar. The man was admitted to AIIMS and the doctors after checking him declared him dead on arrival.

Police during investigation found that Dhamendra Ahirwar, a resident of Shahjahanabad lived with his mother Kasturi Bai. He had a younger brother Dhramveer but he did not live with them. Recently, their mother had sold their parental house for Rs 4.70 lakh and has purchased a house in Bagsewaniya area, in which Dharmendra and she were residing.

Dhramveer was upset with his elder younger brother for not being given any share in the house. “On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Dhramveer allegedly strangled his brother when he was in deep sleep,” the TI added.

Based on the facts and evidence, the police have registered a case under section 302 of IPC and arrested the accused.