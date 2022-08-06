e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Man strangles brother, tries to pass it as natural death; held

The two siblings had dispute over property

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 11:56 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man who strangled his elder brother to death over a property dispute. To pass it as natural death, the accused took the body to hospital where he told the doctors that his elder brother was unconscious, said the Bagsewaniya police on Saturday. The doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police station in-charge Sanjiv Kumar Chouksey told media that on August 4, a doctor at AIIMS reported to the police about a suspicious death of a 45-year old man Dhamendra Ahirwar. The man was admitted to AIIMS and the doctors after checking him declared him dead on arrival.

Police during investigation found that Dhamendra Ahirwar, a resident of Shahjahanabad lived with his mother Kasturi Bai. He had a younger brother Dhramveer but he did not live with them. Recently, their mother had sold their parental house for Rs 4.70 lakh and has purchased a house in Bagsewaniya area, in which Dharmendra and she were residing.

Dhramveer was upset with his elder younger brother for not being given any share in the house. “On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Dhramveer allegedly strangled his brother when he was in deep sleep,” the TI added.

Based on the facts and evidence, the police have registered a case under section 302 of IPC and arrested the accused.

Read Also
Bhopal: India has to live not only for its own welfare but also of world, says Bhagwat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Man strangles brother, tries to pass it as natural death; held

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days