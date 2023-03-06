Bhopal: Man stabbed over monetary dispute, one held

Representational Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bagsewaniya police have arrested a man and registered a case against his accomplice for stabbing a man in Bagsewaniya locality on Sunday.

SHO Sanjeev Chouksey said that the complainant, Vijay (30), a resident of Hoshangabad road. He told police that he had gone to the market to purchase fish and visited a shop owned by his neighbours, identified as Siddharth and Chinnu. Over an old monetary dispute, Vijay landed in an argument with the duo. As the argument intensified, Vijay hurled abuses at the duo and returned to his house.

After a while, both Siddharth and Chinnu reached Vijay’s house and stabbed him with a knife, following which he sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to the hospital. His nephew Yashwanta informed the police of the incident. The police sprung into action and nabbed Siddharth, while his accomplice Chinnu is on the run. Siddharth is currently being questioned regarding Chinnu’s whereabouts, SHO Chouksey said.