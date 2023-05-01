Bhopal: Man stabbed for refusing to give beedi to acquaintance

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have arrested a man for stabbing his acquaintance who refused to give him beedi, police said on Monday.

Investigating officer (IO) Raghvendra Singh Sikarwar said that the complainant, Jalam Singh Thakur (35), an employee at a hotel in Bhopal, visited a pan kiosk in Hanumanganj along with his friend after having dinner where he met an acquaintance named Suresh.

Thakur purchased Beedi from the kiosk and Suresh asked Thakur to give beedi packet to him. When Thakur refused, Suresh turned furious, hurled expletives at him and attacked him with a knife, following which Thakur sustained injuries on his stomach and neck.

Locals rushed Thakur to the hospital for treatment. The cops were informed, who swung into action and arrested Suresh. An attempt-to-murder case was registered against him and he was taken into custody thereafter.