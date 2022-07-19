Bhopal: Man, son-in-law gang-rapes 60-yr-old woman over land dispute

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her two neighbours following a land dispute in which one is a father-in-law and the other is son-in-law, said Gunga police on Monday.

Police station incharge Ramesh Rai told media that on Saturday that the victim who lived with her son had a dispute with neighbour Ramprasad Kushwaha over construction of a wall. The other neighbours intervened and compromised the situation.

But at about 5 pm, Ramprasad came again and raised a ruckus. Meanwhile, his son-in-law Bablu Kushwaha reached her house and started arguing with her.

Allegedly, both Ramprasad and Bablu raped the woman. When she came out and raised an objection in front of the Kushwaha family, the wife of Ramprasad, Munni and his son Chintu thrashed her.

When the victim's son came in the evening, both approached Gunga police station and filed the FIR. The police have conducted a medical test of the victim. The police have registered the case under Sections 376, 323 of IPC and SC, ST Atrocity Act. No arrest has been made into the case and the police are searching the accused of the case, said the police.

