Bhopal: Man shot at in TT Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police of the city have registered a complaint against a man for shooting a person at Banganga square locality of Bhopal, the police said on Thursday. They added that the victim sustained injuries on his right knee.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO), Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant, Mohammad Faizal is employed in a private firm. He approached the police on Wednesday night, stating that he had been to his friend’s shop, located at Jawahar Chowk on Wednesday evening. His friend Irfan also arrived there and the duo struck a conversation.

During this, Faizal received a call from one of his acquaintances identified as Siraj, who called him to Banganga square locality. Faizal alleged that Siraj began hurling abuses to him there and suddenly opened fire at him. One of the bullets hit him on his right knee, while Siraj missed the other shot and fled from the spot.

Locals rushed Faizal to the hospital and the police were informed, who recorded Faizal’s statements and registered a case against Siraj. The cops are on the lookout for him, Raghuwanshi said.