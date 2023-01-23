Bhopal: Man shoots self over family dispute, dies

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged at frequent disputes in the family, a 24-year-old man shot himself with his father’s revolver in Khajuri on Monday noon, the police said. The man was rushed to Chirayu hospital for treatment but could not be saved.

Khajuri police station incharge Sandhya Mishra said Amandeep Singh’s father, Pradeep Singh, was a retired armyman and is a liquor addict. Frequent quarrels used to take place between his parents. As a result, Amandeep suffered from depressed.

Amandeep’s parents had an argument on Monday noon. Angry, Amandeep took his father’s pistol and went to a park near his house. Amandeep allegedly shot himself over there after which his parents and passers-by reached the spot to see him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Chirayu Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

