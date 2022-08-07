Bhopal: Man set on fire for posing nude before girls in Betul district

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged man sustained burns after he was set on fire by two villagers over his obscene act in front of girls and women. The incident took place in village Kajli under Bijadehi police station in Betul district. Police on Sunday arrested the two villagers. The man is said to be mentally challenged.

Superintendent of police Simala Prasad told media that the man Deepchand had become a big nuisance as he would allegedly pose naked in front of girls and women. The man is mentally challenged, said the officer. The villagers were quite annoyed with his act and they had tried to counsel him but to no avail.

On Friday evening the two villagers Sudesh Kavde and Krishna Uike first pulled down his pants and then doused him with the petrol and set him on fire. The man sustained serious burn injuries and was admitted to community health centre in Chicholi. The police on Saturday registered a case against the two under Section 294,324,506 and 34 of IPC and arrested them. The SP added that the victim is out of danger.