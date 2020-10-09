Bhopal: Man sentenced life term for killing a man in moving car

BHOPAL: District and Sessions Court, Berasia, awarded life term to a man in connection with a murder of a youth and sentenced six month rigorous(RI) to his accomplice for providing his licensed gun for the murder.

ADJ Tripti Sharma convicted Sayed Juned Ali for the murder of 22-year old Jagdish Gurjar and sentenced him life imprisonment. He has also been awarded five years RI under Arms Act and fine of Rs1. 05 lakh. The judge also sent his friend and accomplice Nishar Ali to six month rigorous(RI) imprisonment for providing his licensed gun for murder. He has also been slapped fine of Rs 20,000

As per ADPO media cell, 22-year old Jagdish Gurjar was shot dead in a moving car allegedly by unknown persons near Berasia on November 4, 2014. The incident took place near Bhojpura village at around 5 am when the Jagdish along with his two friends - Jagmohan and Manglesh was traveling in a car .

Manglesh informed the police that a Maruti Zen which was moving ahead of their vehicle. As they overtook Maruti Zen, the people sitting in the car opened fire at them. One of the bullets hit Jagdish at his back. As the maruti Zen overtook their car they saw that the man who was sitting on the left side of the back seat, was carrying a gun. On the basis of the registration of the Maruti Zen, police detained its owner Anas Khan and interrogated him. He disclosed the names of Sayed Nisar Ali and Sayed Juned Ali. Gun was recovered from Nisar Ali’s possession.

Jagmohan and Manglesh, who escaped unhurt, took Jagdish to Berasia and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. A case was registered by Berasia police under section 302 of IPC in November, 2014.