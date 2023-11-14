Bhopal: Man Seeks Divorce As Wife Does Not Revel In Parties

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rarest of the rare cases have come to light at the Bhopal family court, where a man has sought divorce from his wife, as she refrains from drinking during family parties, and he faces flak from his kin owing to the same.

The couple is based in Bag Sewaniya locality of the city, and the man is employed at a multinational company. He is also an event manager. The man approached the family court on Saturday, and told the counsellors that he has been married for six years.

He and his wife have a four-year-old son. He said his wife is a complete spoilsport, as she does not indulge in consuming alcohol and dancing, whenever there is a family party or a get-together.

He continued by saying that every woman in his family, be it his mother, sister, sister-in-law etc, all indulge in alcohol consumption and dancing during family functions. He is fed up with his wife, as she neither consumes alcohol, nor dances in the functions.

He further narrated his ordeal by saying that sometimes, his wife impedes him from celebrating in such a manner too, as the practice would leave a bad impact on their four-year-old kid too.

Later, the situation came to such a pass that the husband’s kin and other family members began making fun of him for marrying a woman with such ‘insipid’ behaviour.

During the preliminary stage of their marriage, the husband had thought that his wife would get accustomed to the practice, but is now having a tough time convincing her for the same.

He added that now-a-days, whenever such a family function is organised at their house, the wife leaves for her own house along with the kid.

Fed up with this behaviour, he has sought divorce from his wife. The counsellors have come to the rescue of the couple, and are currently trying to reconcile them to avert divorce between them.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)