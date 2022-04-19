Bhopal: Man seeks action against PDS operator for suspending ration card

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A man during a public hearing at the collectorate here on Tuesday filed a complaint against a PDS shop operator at JP Nagar area for arbitrarily omitting his name from list of beneficiaries and suspending his ration card. A complaint against the PDS operator was made earlier also but then he had amended his ways, however, after a month he has resumed his old tactics.

The complainant Dhannalal, a resident of JP Nagar said that he had approached the district administration authorities during a public hearing in February, 2022 against SK Sharma, a PDS operator for not providing adequate ration. The authorities had reprimanded the operator and he provided adequate ration. However, he refused to provide ration for the month of March citing documentation. Dhannnalal, said he was first asked to add the name of his deceased wife in the ration card. The woman had died many years ago. The operator then refused to provide ration to Dhannalal and later removed his name from the beneficiary list of PDS. Thereafter his ration card was suspended.

The complainant thus approached the authorities. His complaint has been redirected to the food and civil supplies department for required action.

