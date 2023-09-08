 Bhopal: Man Seeking Job Found Dead On Railway Tracks
The cops rushed to the spot and began probe.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Bhopal: Man Seeking Job Found Dead On Railway Tracks | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had left home on Thursday in search of a job was found dead on railway tracks in Bairagarh, police said.

Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO) Kawaljeet Randhawa said man who was found dead on Thursday evening was Rambabu Sisodia (36), a native of Bina.

He had been staying in Bhopal for past 15 years and had left home on Thursday in search of a new job. On Thursday, several passers-by informed police about a man lying dead near railway tracks in Bairagarh.

The cops rushed to the spot and began probe. The man’s identity was ascertained with the help of messaging applications, and his body was sent for post-mortem. It is not clear as to what led to man’s death.

Investigations have been launched to unearth the same, SHO Randhawa said.

article-image

