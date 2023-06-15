Bhopal: Man Robbed Of Phone, Cash By Friend

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly robbed his friend by teaming up with two of his accomplices in Koh-e-fiza locality on Thursday late night, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Ram Prakash said that complainant Faizan Ali (25) had gone to Karond to drop his sister on Tuesday night and met his old friend Ayaan on the way. Ayaan suggested that they go to VIP road for a ride.

Near Koh-e-fiza square, Ayaan told Ali to stop the vehicle as he wanted to answer nature’s call. Meanwhile, two unidentified youths arrived on a two-wheeler and asked Ali to hand over cash and valuables at knife point.

One of them stabbed Ali with the knife on his left thigh, following which Ali gave Rs 10,000 and cell phone. Ali approached police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against the accused trio.

