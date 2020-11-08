Bhopal: Man rapes sister-in-law, arrested

A 28-year-old man who raped his sister-in-law was arrested by Habibganj police on Sunday. The victim had come from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district to live with her married sister two weeks back and was looking for employment.

Sub-inspector Sangeeta Balraj said accused lives in a local slum area with his wife and two sisters-in-law including the victim and his children. She said accused runs a vegetable stall while his wife and elder sister-in-law work as domestic help. On Saturday, when the two women were at work, the accused returned home. At that time, the victim was alone and the children were asleep. He raped her and threatened her not to reveal it to anyone.

After victim’s elder sister returned, she narrated the ordeal to her who later informed one of the persons in whose house she works. Later, a social worker approached the victim and took her to Habibganj police station. An FIR was registered and a probe was undertaken. Sub inspector Balraj said accused has admitted his crime. She said medical examination of girl has been done and she was being counselled by members of Childline.