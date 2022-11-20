Bhopal: Man rapes girl he promised to marry, booked

File photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A man sexually assaulted a girl, whom he had proposed, when she objected to his physical advances on one occasion. Chhola police have booked the man for rape. The accused is at large.

The Raisen-based man had come in contact with the 18-year-old girl, who is his distant relative, at a community function. The two had become friends and had also got physically intimate after the man had proposed to her.

The girl in a complaint to Chhola police said that man Yogesh Kushwaha had proposed to her and the two had entered into physical relationship. One of Kushwaha’s relatives resided in the girl's neighbourhood and he visited the girl whenever he came to meet his relative. The girl, a class 8 dropout, lives with her parents.

On November 14, the man came to her house when the girl was alone. He made physical advances but when the girl stopped him, the man became violent and thrashed her. He then ransacked her house and sexually assaulted her.

When the girl's parents returned, she informed them about the incident. . The family then approached police and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case under Section 376,376-N, 342,323,427 and 506 of IPC. The accused is on the run.