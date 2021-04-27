Bhopal: Man rapes cousin for three years, mounts pressure to continue the relationship even after her marriage

BHOPAL: A man raped his cousin sister for over three years. He himself told about the incident to his wife who informed the victim’s husband and her in-laws.

When her husband’s family came to know of the incident, her husband and his family abandoned the girl. With nowhere else to go, she went to her mother and informed about the incident.

Together they went to the Habibganj police and lodged complaint following which the accused was booked on charges of rape and other sections and sent to jail.

Investigation officer sub-inspector Suneeta Bhalerao said the girl in her statements told that the accused, a resident of Vidisha, would often visit her house. In 2017, when her mother had gone to work he raped her. The accused kept on raping her until 2020. Her mother was not aware of what was going on, the girl told the police.

In November, 2020, she got married but the 28-year-old accused mounted pressure on her to continue the relationship, but she refused and severed all ties.

It irked the accused and he revealed the incident before his wife. His wife then informed the 24-year-old victim’s in-laws who forced her out of the house. The girl went to her mother and informed her about it. Her mother spoke to her sister, the accused’s mother, but the issue could not be resolved.

Then mother and daughter went to Habibganj police station on Monday and lodged a complaint.The accused was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail, police said.