Bhopal: Man rapes colleague, his friends try to blackmail victim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting his 21-year-old co-worker. Police have also arrested two friends of the accused, who after coming to know of the incident, were harassing and blackmailing the victim to have physical relations with them.

The accused and victim worked with a security company. The girl was first raped last November in an area under Nishatpura police station. The accused thereafter raped her on several occasions and even threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

The girl kept mum, however, the accused, in an inebriated state, disclosed about the incident to two of his close friends.

Equipped with the information, the duo started blackmailing the girl asking her to have physical relations with them. However, when the girl did not succumb to their pressure, they started harassing her. They passed lewd remarks on the girl in front of others.

The girl tolerated it for several months until it became unbearable for her. On Saturday, she confided in her friend who advised her to approach the police.

The girl lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar police station and thereafter an FIR was registered. The case diary was later transferred to Nishatpura police station, as the area falls under their jurisdiction.

SHO Mahendra Singh Chauhan said the accused have been booked for rape and harassment. All the three accused have been arrested, he said.