Bhopal: Man posing as cop misbehaves with wardens, video goes viral

The BRTS corridor has turned into a site for disputes as influential people are now arguing with wardens when they are stopped from entering it. The corridor is meant only for buses owned by the Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) and such emergency vehicles as ambulances are also allowed to run inside.

On Thursday, the BRTS wardens had an argument with the vehicles of policemen and of a collector, among the others, who wished to cross through the corridor and were asked to go back.

The BRTS corridor is guarded by wardens, who clicked photographs of the offenders and a man in a police vehicle claiming to be a DSP reportedly misbehaved with them. Even a vehicle with ‘Collector’ written on it was stopped in the corridor and the offenders threatened the wardens.

Senior police officials are now trying to identify the offenders after a video of one of the incidents — which the traffic wardens shot of a man claiming to be a cop misbehaving with them — went viral. BCLL official Sanjay Soni said they had received the video and would inform senior officials.

Sandeep Dikshit, ASP, Traffic, said the vehicles that entered the corridor were being identified and challans would be sent to the owners adding that only vehicles with permission were allowed to ply inside.