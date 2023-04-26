Bhopal: Man obtains loan of Rs 50 lakh in his estranged wife’s name

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpura police have registered a case against a man for deceitfully obtaining a loan of Rs 50 lakh in his wife’s name from whom he had parted ways in 2022, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Amit Bhadoria said that the complainant Hiba Khan was married to Abdul Rahim Ansari (23). In 2020, Abdul had obtained a loan from a private bank and had attached his wife Hiba’s documents to apply for the loan.

He signed cheques and made his wife Hiba do the same to procure the money from the bank. Later, the duo separated following frequent arguments.

When Abdul did not pay the loan installment, Hiba received a notice at her residence, after which she realised that her husband had committed fraud. She then approached Shahpura police and lodged a complaint against him.

The woman had filed a complaint about her husband’s misconduct at women’s police station earlier. The matter is being probed, IO Bhadoria said.