Bhopal: Man Mowed Down By Unidentified Vehicle In Sukhi Sewaniya, Probe On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The driver of an unidentified vehicle mowed down a 42-year-old man on Wednesday late night in the Sukhi Sewaniya locality of the city, the police said on Thursday.

Investigating officer (IO) KC Yadav said that the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Rajendra Singh Meena (42), who used to work as a farmer. He had left home on his bike on Wednesday evening.

At around 1 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the police found him lying in a pool of blood near the bypass road in Sukhi Sewaniya locality of the city. He had died by then, the cops said.

The police informed his kin, who rushed to the spot. The police told Meena’s kin that he had met an accident and lost his life in the same. They added that Meena’s bike was also recovered from the spot, which was completely destroyed, as it would have been dragged up to a distance of several metres after the collision. Meena had sustained grievous injuries on his head and had bled profusely, which caused his death. IO Yadav said that the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to ascertain the identity of the accused, who knocked down Meena.