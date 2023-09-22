Bhopal: Man Loses Rs 55K In In SUV Purchase Fraud

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has arrested a car dealer who played smart on a man and duped him of Rs 55,000 on pretext of selling him an SUV car, officials said on Thursday. Additional Deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the arrested accused has been identified as Shubham Rao Patil (26), a native of Ratlam. Patil, a car dealer, was contacted by a man who wanted to purchase an SUV. Patil told him that a private finance company sells cars by placing bids, and promised to get him a good car.

Patil then sent photos of an SUV to the buyer. When the buyer agreed to purchase the car, Patil sought his documents. He then applied for a loan and transferred the loan amount to the account owned by the finance company. Patil told the buyer thereafter that the deal has been sealed and the car will be received from Chennai-located yard within three upcoming days. He then sought Rs 55,000 from the buyer in the name of agency charges, and went incommunicado later.

When the buyer was unable to contact him, he suspected something fishy, and thereafter approached the Crime branch, The police registered a case against Patil and nabbed him later on Wednesday. His cell phone worth Rs 80,000 and several documents have been seized too, Additional DCP Chouhan said.

