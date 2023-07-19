Bhopal: Man Loses Rs 15L While Finding Matrimonial Match

Representative picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber crime team has arrested a man who had duped another person of Rs 15 lakh in 2021, on the pretext of helping him find a suitable match on a matrimonial website, officials said on Wednesday.

Accused Raghuveer Singh, who was based in Rajasthan and worked as a call centre employee, has been arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said that the complainant had approached cyber cell in October 2021, stating that he saw an advertisement in a newspaper for marriage.

When he contacted on the given number, the man told him that he provided packages on matrimonial websites. He quoted registration fee and packages ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 25,000. The complainant paid him up to Rs 15 lakh and then broke all contacts.

