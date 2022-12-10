Bhopal: Man, kin booked for dowry harassment

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahila thana police have registered a case against a man and his family members on charges of harassing his wife for dowry, the police said on Saturday. The police added that the complainant woman lodged a case against the accused on Friday.

SHO of Mahila thana, Anjana Dhurve, told Free Press that the complainant woman has been identified as Rabia Safri Mirza, a native of Bhopal. Mirza told the police that she had been married to a man named Aamir Khan (30) in Seoni-Malwa town of Narmadapuram two years ago.

Mirza further alleged that some time after the marriage, Khan and three other of his family members began demanding Rs 40 lakhs as dowry. When she did not cater to dowry demands, Khan and his kin began torturing her.

“A case has been registered against Khan and his kin, while the matter is being probed,” SHO Dhurve said.