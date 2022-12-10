e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man, kin booked for dowry harassment

Bhopal: Man, kin booked for dowry harassment

“A case has been registered against Khan and his kin, while the matter is being probed,” SHO Dhurve said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahila thana police have registered a case against a man and his family members on charges of harassing his wife for dowry, the police said on Saturday. The police added that the complainant woman lodged a case against the accused on Friday.

SHO of Mahila thana, Anjana Dhurve, told Free Press that the complainant woman has been identified as Rabia Safri Mirza, a native of Bhopal. Mirza told the police that she had been married to a man named Aamir Khan (30) in Seoni-Malwa town of Narmadapuram two years ago.

Mirza further alleged that some time after the marriage, Khan and three other of his family members began demanding Rs 40 lakhs as dowry. When she did not cater to dowry demands, Khan and his kin began torturing her.

“A case has been registered against Khan and his kin, while the matter is being probed,” SHO Dhurve said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Shanty dwellers block road against anti-encroachment drive
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 5 degrees Celsius, Nowgaon shivers at 5.5

Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 5 degrees Celsius, Nowgaon shivers at 5.5

Bhopal: Govt yet to make law against open bore well owners

Bhopal: Govt yet to make law against open bore well owners

Bhopal: 2500 RSS workers to perform physical exercises, yoga today

Bhopal: 2500 RSS workers to perform physical exercises, yoga today

Bhopal: Man, kin booked for dowry harassment

Bhopal: Man, kin booked for dowry harassment

Bhopal: JAYS, others to contest on 100 Assembly seats

Bhopal: JAYS, others to contest on 100 Assembly seats