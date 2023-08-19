Bhopal: Man Kills Self, Sends Selfie To Bro-In-Law Before Act

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man hailing from Sehore, who had moved to the city three months ago, ended his life by consuming celphos at his rented accommodation in Ayodhya Nagar on Thursday late night, the police said.

The man who took the extreme step clicked three selfies and sent to his brother-in-law on a messaging application before committing the act.

Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Ritesh Sharma said that deceased Sandeep Meena, a native of Ahmedpur in Sehore district, had moved to Bhopal three months ago in search of a job as his father had died and he needed to earn. He had also bagged a job as a driver.

On Thursday late night, Meena purchased celphos from a shop, clicked three selfies along with it and sent it to his brother-in-law named Ashok Meena, resident of Ahmedpur. In the caption, Meena wrote, “Main ja raha hun, ab kabhi nahi milunga” (I am leaving the world forever and will never meet you). No sooner did Ashok see his messages, he informed one of his kin in Bhopal named Kesar Meena to go to Sandeep’s house and prevent him from taking the extreme step.

Kesar rushed to Sandeep’s house and broke open the door where he found him lying unconscious and froth coming out of his mouth. With help of neighbours, Kesar took Sandeep to the hospital where he died during treatment. Ayodhya Nagar police have begun investigation.

