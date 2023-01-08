Bhopal: Man kills self over financial woes

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anguished due to his worsening financial condition, a 42-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Awadhpuri police said.

Awadhpuri police station in-charge, Shivraj Chouhan said that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Makhan Raj (42), who used to reside along with his brother, wife and two children in the Usha Prabha Colony of Awadhpuri. Raj was a daily wage labourer, he added.

Officer Chouhan further stated that during the investigation, it was learnt that the family’s financial condition was worsening day-by-day, owing to which distress had engulfed Raj. Raj then took the extreme step on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, by tying a noose around his neck and hanging from the ceiling of the house.

When Raj’s brother, Ganesh knocked the door of his room in the morning, he did not receive any response. Some time after this, Ganesh broke his room’s door open, only to find him hanging. The police were informed who rushed to the spot, referred the body for post-mortem and began probing the matter.