Bhopal: Man Kills Self In TT Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man residing in Panchsheel Nagar area of TT Nagar committed suicide at his house on Friday evening, the police said. TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said Santosh (40) was a daily wage labourer and an alcoholic. Two of his brothers had died earlier and another one was sick. His mother had stepped out on Friday evening to take inquire about his brother’s health, during which he tied a noose around his neck at 7 pm and hanged himself.

The cops were informed, who rushed to the spot and began probe. Santosh’s kin told the police that he used to remain depressed as he was unable to find a suitable girl for marriage. The police have sent his body for post-mortem and are awaiting the reports.

Two Held For Selling E-Cigarettes At Vande Mataram Square

Two persons were allegedly found selling e-cigarettes at Vande Mataram square on Friday late night, who were spotted by Habibganj police. The police arrested them.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the police team had been patrolling the area on Friday late night, when they spotted two persons selling e-cigarettes and other intoxicants.

The police approached and interrogated them. One of them identified himself as Prashant Dubey (40), a resident of Bawadia Kalan locality, while the other man was identified as Shubham Chourasia (28). The police frisked them, and found 19 packets of e-cigarettes, 176 packets of imported cigarettes. The arrested them under Sections 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Two months back, Bhopal collector Asheesh Singh had issued orders to ban sale of hookah, e-cigarettes and had directed officials to carry out strict action against offenders.

