Bhopal: Man kills self in Jehangirabad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 49-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Jehangirabad locality of the city on Saturday, the police said. The police added that the man was suffering from depression.

Station house officer (SHO) of Jehangirabad police station Shahwaz Khan said that the man who took the extreme step had been identified as Nandkishore Yadav (49), who used to work for a newspaper earlier. His wife is a dentist.

Yadav’s wife came back from duty on Saturday evening. She thought that Yadav would have slept after consuming medicines. She too had and went to sleep.

On Sunday morning, when she went to Yadav’s room to check on him, she did not find him in place. She went to the balcony, only to find Yadav hanging. She screamed and alerted her neighbours, who reached the spot and brought his body down.

The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Probe is on in the case, SHO Khan said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines