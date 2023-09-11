Bhopal: Man Kills Self After Wife Elopes With Neighbour

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-year-old married man committed suicide, months after his wife eloped with his neighbour and took all her ornaments along with her, the police said on Monday. The police added that the man consumed a poisonous substance and died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Investigating officer (IO) Babulaal Verma said man who took the extreme step was Shiv Charan Mewada , a farmer. His first wife had died 27 years back after which he married another woman named Santoshi and began residing with her in Khajuri Sadak area.

Santoshi allegedly eloped with her neighbour, who used to reside in Khajuri too. The incident took place eight months back after which Mewada suffered from depression. Santoshi took away all the ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh with her. Earlier too, he had attempted to commit suicide but his bid was foiled. On Friday, he allegedly drank a poisonous substance, after which his health began deteriorating. His sons rushed him to a nearby hospital. He died while undergoing treatment on Monday, IO Verma said. He added that search was on for Santoshi.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

