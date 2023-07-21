Bhopal: Man Kills Self After Argument With Wife

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man hanged himself to death following argument with his wife on Thursday morning, the police said. The police added that his wife had left the house after the argument and he went in search for her. When he could not find her, he came back home and committed suicide.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer Umesh Singh Chouhan said Preetam Kushwaha (22) and his wife used to argue frequently due to differences between them. The couple had an argument at about 11 pm on Wednesday after which Kushwaha’s wife left her house. Kushwaha tried to follow her but lost track.

Kushwaha’s brother Aakash was also present alongside him during this. Soon, Preetam too went out of Aakash’s sight. When Aakash went back to Preetam’s home, he found the house locked.

On Thursday morning, Aakash visited Preetam’s house again. The door was locked from inside. When Aakash peeped inside, he found Aakash hanging. He immediately informed the neighbours and police who sent the body for post-mortem.

Kushwaha’s wife was not found till late Thursday evening. Investigation is underway.

