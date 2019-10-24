Bhopal: Man killed in garage mishap

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old man who sitting at a garage was killed as a car driverless car slipped from the jack, hit him and crashed into a wall inside the garage.

The incident occurred in the evening when a car of a travel company with a snug was put on a jack. The mechanic was repairing the four-wheeler while its engine was kept on to keep the wheels rolling.

The deceased has been identified as Sikandar, resident of Jahangirabad. His two relatives Anas and Raja run a workshop and garage near Bapu ki Kutia under the limits of Jahangirabad police station.

Jahangirabad SI RK Singh said the deceased was not a worker there but had only gone to meet Anas and Raja.

After slipping from the jack the car hit Sikandar who was sitting in front of it before crashing into the wall.

Sikandar was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.