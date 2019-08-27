Bhopal: Man killed, friend injured in road mishap

BHOPAL: An 18-year-old man was killed while his friend escaped with injuries after the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a speeding unidentified vehicle at Chola Mandir road under Hanumanganj police station late in the night on intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

After a bike was hit two injured youths were rushed to a nearby hospital where one of them was declared dead.The deceased used to work at a shop and after the closure of the shop he was returning home.

The deceased identified as Nitin Panthi, 18, son of Madanlal, a resident of Malikheda area was moving from Nadra bus stand towards Chola Mandir road along with his friend on Suzuki Gixxer bike when an unidentified vehicle hit them causing the bike rider to lose control of his vehicle.