Bhopal: Man jumps off bridge at railway station, sustains 90 % burns

BHOPAL: A man sustained burn injuries after he came in contact with high tension wire after he made an abortive bid to end his life at Railway Station on Thursday afternoon. The man, in an attempt to end his life, jumped off bridge at the station and came in contact with live wire before falling over a stationary train. The incident occurred at the platform number 2 of the Bhopal railway station around 2:30 pm.The man, identified as Girdhari Lal, 42, a resident of Rajasthan, suffered 90 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital, said GRP SI RN Rawat said Girdhari Lal.

The man had arrived from Jaipur Thursday morning and had to board a train to Bangalore. The man was in deep depression and allegedly tried to end his life by jumping from the bridge, said SI.

Rawat said the man informed police that he was in depression after his wife’s death who passed away a few years ago. His three sons live in Rajasthan and the man was missing them too, SI said. The man though claimed that he was missing his family, but he gave contradictory statements, said police. Once he told police his wife died five years ago, later he claimed that she passed away fifteen years ago.