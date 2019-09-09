Bhopal: Man jumps from Bhadbhada bridge

BHOPAL: A man in his mid 30s jumped from the heights of Bhadbhada bridge on Sunday evening. The area is a tourist destination and hundreds of visitors had gathered there when a man arrived and jumped into the waters under the bridge.

It was in evening around 05:30 a man arrived and suddenly jumped from the bridge. Ratibad police pressed divers to find the man and the search was on till late in the evening. The identity of the man was also not known as he was alone at the time, said police.

The divers of SDERF, Ratibad police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) were in the water to trace the body, but till late in the evening he was not found.

He looked like any another visitor until he went on the railing of the bridge and then jumped from the height of several feet into the water under it.

The visitors then informed police and rescue teams were informed and then pressed to find the body. SHO Ratibad JP Tripathi said the reason of the man’s taking the step and his identity is yet to be ascertained.