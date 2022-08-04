Bhopal: Man jumped before train over wife’s infidelity, say police after a year-long investigation

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Almost a year after a 35-year-old man committed suicide, police on Thursday booked his wife and her paramour for abetment to suicide. Police after a year-long investigation have registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC against deceased’s wife and her paramour No arrest has been made in the case so far.

The man, who operated a milk parlour, had allegedly taken the extreme step over his wife’s extramarital affair, said Shahpura police

The station in-charge Mahendra Kumar Mishra told media that the man had jumped in front of a moving train on September 15,2021. Police had registered a case and began the investigation.

During investigation it came to fore that the man was depressed as another man had entered into the couple's life. The man had come to know that his wife was having relations with another man. The man had tried to make his wife understand the sacrament of marriage and begged her to sever relations with another man but to no avail.

The issue would lead to frequent quarrels between the two. Fen up with the regular fights, the mad took the extreme step and jumped before a moving train. The man had left a suicide note narrating his mental state over his wife’s infidelity.

