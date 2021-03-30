Bhopal: Man hits son with iron rod as he objects to his extra marital affair

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth was hit with a rod by his father as he objected to latter’s extra marital affair. The incident occurred on Sunday, said police.

According to Kolar police, the complainant Ritul Pandey, a resident of Police Housing Society in Priyanka Nagar, entered into an argument with his father Arun Pandey on the day over his father’s relationship with another woman. He told police that his father had earlier beaten his mother over the same issue.

When he went to speak to him over it, Arun Pandey hit on his head with a rod. His mother heard him shriek and rushed to the room where Ritul lay on floor. Pandey said his father was keen on hitting him further but his mother saved him and later he went to hospital.

He said his mother often asked him to leave the other woman but he never listened to him and he instead would beat her up. The Kolar police registered case against accused on Tuesday. Further investigation is on.