Bhopal: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 L

BHOPAL: Habibganj police claimed to have arrested a 21-year-old youth with 15 grams of brown sugar near Mansarowar Complex on Monday evening.

The seized brown sugar is estimated to be worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh in the market.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Habibganj Bhupendra Singh said the accused was arrested from near a slum area near the Mansarowar Complex.

He was identified as Israr Yadav, a resident of slum area in Shivaji Nagar Phase-2.

Singh said that he is habitual offender and was involved in drug smuggling for the past four years. He also said that he would visit several areas and we are quizzing him further. The action was taken on the specific inputs that the accused is involved in drug peddling from long time.

Acting on the tip-off, police personnel raided the spot and during checking recovered brown sugar from his possession.

The intoxicants were later seized. The accused used to sell the drugs in the Habibganj area and would also supply it whenever he found any potential customers in the surrounding areas.

The arrested accused was booked and was later produced in the court on Tuesday. Police were trying to ascertain the identity of others involved in supplying the contraband to the addicts.