Bhopal: Man Held With 37.26 Litres Of Illicit Liquor In Bangrasiya

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has arrested a man on charges of attempting to sell illicit liquor in the city on Tuesday, officials said on Thursday.

The officials added that 37.26 litres of illicit liquor was seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

Additional Deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch team received a tip-off on Tuesday about a suspicious man spotted near the industrial area in Bangrasiya, who was allegedly possessing illicit liquor and was in a bid to sell it.

Read Also Bhopal: Lokayukta seeks inquiry report on Bhupendra Singh by August 8

The officials rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect. He identified himself as Mayank Mishra (22), a resident of Misrod. When the team inspected the spot, they found three crates containing illicit English and country-made liquor, the total capacity of which was nearly 37.26 litres.

When the team sought the license from the suspect, he failed to produce the same, after which he was taken into custody.

The cost of the seized booty is Rs 15 thousand, Additional DCP Chouhan said.

Read Also Bhopal: CM discusses Ladli Behna Yojna with ministers