Bhopal: Man held on rape charges

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bairagarh police have arrested a man on charges of raping a woman, the police said on Tuesday.

Bairagarh police station incharge Dinesh Pratap Singh said that woman was a native of Chhindwara, who had moved to Bhopal to work on daily wages in 2022. A man named Shivcharan used to work along with woman as daily wager.

In August 2022, Shivcharan barged into the womanís rented accommodation in city and raped her. The police arrested the accused Phanda Naka. He was about to leave for Indore but was apprehended and pushed behind bars.

