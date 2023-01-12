Bhopal: Man held for torturing wife, abetting suicide

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kamla Nagar police of Bhopal have arrested a man for torturing his wife and abetting her to commit suicide, the police said on Thursday. Kamla Nagar police station in-charge, Anil Vajpayee said that the accused, identified as Ramprasad Thakur had married a woman, identified as Maya Kewat around 11 years ago. The couple has two children.

The police learnt during investigation that Kewat was Thakur’s second wife and frequent arguments used to take place between the two, as Thakur was still in touch with his first wife and used to visit her frequently. Owing to daily arguments, Thakur used to thrash Kewat brutally and often used to keep her deprived of food.

Fed up of the relentless torture, Kewat committed suicide by hanging herself at her house on the intervening night of December 14 and December 15, 2022. When the police were informed, they began probing the matter, during which they learnt of Kewat’s tale of woes through the couple’s neighbours. The police interrogated Thakur who confessed to torturing Kewat on a regular basis.