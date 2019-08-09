Bhopal: Man held for throwing chemical on colleague

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old man was arrested by Nishatpura police for throwing acid-like chemical substance on his female colleague.

He threw the chemical on her on August 3 and fled to Vidisha from Bhopal to avoid getting caught but was arrested on Wednesday after an FIR was lodged.

According to the police the survivor is a married woman and she was raped by the accused several times. She met the alleged accused at work and they developed friendship there.

SHO said that the woman was in relationship with the accused and he allegedly outraged her modesty several times hiding his marital status. The man also shot a video with the woman and posted it on a social networking site.

That video was seen by fiance of the accused who then approached the survivor. As the man was to tie knot, the victim met him and narrated her tale, SHO added.

On August 3, the man reached the woman’s home and threw the chemical on her face. She was then taken to a hospital where she was admitted and then she told about it to her husband who lodged the plaint on Wednesday.